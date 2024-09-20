Hema committee report: SIT contacts women artists, urges them to file complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry has started contacting the women artists, who had testified before the Justice R Hema Committee. The procedure was set in motion with the intention of cajoling those who had given their statements before the Hema Committee to officially lodge a police complaint. However, none of them expressed willingness to come forward, highly-placed sources said.

About 50 people had given their statements before the committee laying bare the ordeal of sexual harassment they had faced while working in the Malayalam movie industry. The transcripts of the statements given by these artists, along with audio and video recordings of their interactions with the committee, have been given to the special team on the orders of the High Court. It has been decided to divide the responsibility of reaching out to the women artists, who had conveyed their grievances to the committee, to all the members of the SIT.