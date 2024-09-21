Pocso case slapped on woman who raised allegations against Mollywood actors

The victim had earlier narrated her bad experience before reaching puberty to reporters on Thursday. According to her, she was taken to Chennai under the guise of attending a film audition during her summer vacation when she was in Class X. According to her, there were five or six men at the audition venue and they began to touch her inappropriately. She escaped from the clutches of the gang by shouting and crying. She also said that her woman relative (suspect) advised her to make ‘adjustments’ if she wanted to have a bright future.

Meanwhile, the woman who is at the centre of allegations, said that her relative raised the latest complaint after her repeated demands for money were not met.

COURT RECORDS STATEMENT OF VICTIM IN MOLESTATION CASE AGAINST RANJITH

Kochi: A magistrate court in Kochi on Friday recorded the confidential statement of the female actor, who had accused filmmaker Ranjith of attempting to outrage her modesty. Though the non-Keralite victim was requested to be present in person as part of proceedings, she could not travel to Kochi. Hence the court recorded her statement online.The recording lasted around two hours.