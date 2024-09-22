CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Govt did not submit inflated cost estimate of Wayanad landslides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cost estimate in the state government’s memorandum to the Union government on the Wayanad landslide was not inflated. Instead, it was prepared to obtain maximum assistance, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He harshly criticised the Opposition and the media for misinterpreting the estimate and thereby defaming the people and government. The state government is yet to receive any assistance from the Centre, he added.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, the CM said the memorandum was prepared by trained professionals as per the SDRF norms. The SDRF has “narrow conditions” and hence the government can claim only Rs 219 crore whereas the estimated actual losses at the time of estimate preparation are over Rs 1,200 crore. As per the view of experts, reconstruction of the disaster-affected area costs at least Rs 2,200 crore.

State government officers had consulted with the Union government team that visited the state on August 9. The memorandum was prepared as per their advice and submitted on August 17. The State Disaster Management Authority relied on data until August 14 for estimate preparation.

The Union government has issued guidelines on the spending from SDRF. The money can be spent in two ways - either through the pre-fixed unit cost or as actual expenses. The maximum compensation from SDRF for loss of housing is Rs 1.3 lakh, Rs one lakh for one-km road construction and Rs 2 lakh for constructing a school.

These amounts are quite insufficient. The state government provides Rs 4 lakh for housing wherein the balance amount is met from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. As per the SDRF norms, only a paltry sum can be claimed and experience shows that it will not be sanctioned on time. The state government prepared the memorandum as per the laid-out conditions. The malicious campaign against the memorandum can only be viewed as an attack against the disaster victims. Expenses under certain heads can be reimbursed in full as per the SDRF norms.