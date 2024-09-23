900 families to benefit from UK support for Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UK has supported Caritas India and SEEDS India in the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad. James Godber, deputy head of Mission from the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, and his colleagues visited landslide and flood-affected areas in Chooralmala on Thursday and Friday. They also participated in the distribution of wash-kits and non-food items (NFIs) to the affected people.

“Through the start fund, 900 families are receiving washing kits and non-food items, and this is being organised by Caritas and SEEDS. Both organisations have a strong local presence and are clearly grounded in supporting community needs and priorities. Their work will have a positive impact on the affected communities,” Godber said.