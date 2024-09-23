Kerala cyclists take on North Cape 4000 ultra-endurance cycle adventure

KOCHI: In an inspiring tale of endurance, passion, and determination, Jacob Joy and Felix Augustine, two cyclists from Kerala, have made their mark by completing the North Cape 4,000 ultra-endurance cycle adventure —one of the world’s most gruelling and renowned cycling events.

The duo’s incredible journey was highlighted during a session organised by TiE Kerala ahead of TiEcon 2024, set to take place on December 4 and 5. This series named as Lead up to Tiecon will feature multiple similar sessions to engage the participants and give a glimpse of what Tiecon will showcase this season.

Jacob Joy, President of TiE Kerala and Chocoholic, Jakobi Chocolatier, hails from a third-generation entrepreneurial family. His partner in this monumental challenge, Felix Augustine, is a seasoned growth consultant, investment banker, and cost accountant.

Together, they became the first Keralites to conquer the North Cape 4,000, completing the event in a remarkable 20 days and covering a staggering 4,168 kilometers across seven European countries.

Starting from Italy, their route spanned Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, ultimately leading them to North Cape—the northernmost point of mainland Europe, located about 300 miles beyond the Arctic Circle.

The journey demanded not just physical endurance, but also mental resilience, as participants are required to be fully self-supported, carrying their own supplies and navigating the course independently.

Jacob and Felix faced numerous challenges along the way- they cycled through steep climbs, experienced tough weather conditions, and demanding terrains such as gravel roads and cobblestone streets. “We trained rigorously, balancing work and cycling with early mornings and long hours of preparation,” Jacob recalls. Supported by a coach and their close friend Jose, they ensured that every detail—from nutrition to bike maintenance—was meticulously planned.

One particularly memorable moment occurred when a fellow cyclist had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19, sparking health concerns among the riders. Despite this, the duo pressed on, sustained by their shared passion and the kindness of strangers. Jacob fondly recounts a night when, after facing a broken pedal in a remote town, they were offered shelter by a local partygoer named Martin, illustrating the unpredictable yet heartwarming nature of their journey.

Throughout their journey, the support from their families and friend Jose played a crucial role in keeping them motivated. Video calls, messages of encouragement, and even remote mechanical troubleshooting with their Kerala-based mechanic ensured that no setback was too great to overcome.