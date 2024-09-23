‘Memory cafes’ to help elderly reminisce, relax and rejuvenate in Kerala

KOCHI: A space where the elderly, and their families and caretakers come together and engage in conversations, games and other lifestyle-enhancement activities. That’s what the Kochi corporation is planning to do in a move to address the issues related to dementia and care for the elderly population.

As part of this, the first memory cafe was launched at Samrithi, where the corporation runs its subsidised food outlet, on Saturday to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day.

Named Smrithiyoram, the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state will see the civic body setting up similar cafes at other venues to address challenges related to dementia by involving the elderly and their caregivers in conversations, games, training, and other lifestyle-enhancement activities. The meetings will be held once a month, on second Saturdays.

Smrithiyoram is an informal group of people led by resource persons: doctors, physiotherapists, and other experts, said Dr Praveen G Pai, the focal point of the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities in Kochi.

“There is no labelling or structure for these groups. The participants can engage with other members, discuss, and spend time together to improve their mental and physical well-being as they age. These are support groups with a maximum of 15 people,” he said.

The ‘WHO Global Network’ along with the Kochi corporation are planning to expand the initiative to other areas. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the memory cafe is one of the initiatives under Age-Friendly Kochi.