‘Memory cafes’ to help elderly reminisce, relax and rejuvenate in Kerala

KOCHI: A space where the elderly, and their families and caretakers come together and engage in conversations, games and other lifestyle-enhancement activities. That’s what the Kochi corporation is planning to do in a move to address the issues related to dementia and care for the elderly population.
As part of this, the first memory cafe was launched at Samrithi, where the corporation runs its subsidised food outlet, on Saturday to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day.
Named Smrithiyoram, the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state will see the civic body setting up similar cafes at other venues to address challenges related to dementia by involving the elderly and their caregivers in conversations, games, training, and other lifestyle-enhancement activities. The meetings will be held once a month, on second Saturdays.
Smrithiyoram is an informal group of people led by resource persons: doctors, physiotherapists, and other experts, said Dr Praveen G Pai, the focal point of the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities in Kochi.
“There is no labelling or structure for these groups. The participants can engage with other members, discuss, and spend time together to improve their mental and physical well-being as they age. These are support groups with a maximum of 15 people,” he said.
The ‘WHO Global Network’ along with the Kochi corporation are planning to expand the initiative to other areas. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the memory cafe is one of the initiatives under Age-Friendly Kochi.
‘Memory cafes can help build more sensitive communities’
“We have implemented various projects to make the city more age-friendly. It comprises infrastructure development, improved transportation facilities, social events, and so forth. Through the projects, we hope to establish an alternative narrative. However, the concretisation of these programmes is crucial. Everyone needs to recognise the issues and challenges the elderly confront. The public and officials should be sensitive to their issues,” he said.
Dr Praveen emphasised that a culture that includes and takes care of the elderly population should be developed. “Major cities across the world are becoming age-friendly. It is more than infrastructure development. Our society should be more inclusive and empathetic towards them. We need activities and groups to ensure their well-being. Smrithiyoram aims to bring such a change,” he said.
Besides creating space for people struggling with dementia, memory cafe also aims to train people to assist those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and thereby build an inclusive community. “Sharing their experiences can improve the public’s knowledge of ageing and age-related issues.
Memory cafes can help build communities that are more empathetic and sensitive towards these issues,” said Joseph Alex, secretary, Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India, Kochi chapter. “Any public space, coffee shop, or park can be turned into a memory cafe. With the expansion, more sets of people can participate. It gives the elderly a chance to come out and enjoy the surroundings,” said Dr Praveen.