Business deal goes wrong: Gang murders Tamil man, leaves body in ambulance

THRISSUR: A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a gang in Kaipamangalam of Thrissur district on Tuesday.

The deceased, Arun, 46, a native of Coimbatore, was allegedly killed by a three-member gang from Kannur.

Preliminary investigations by the police led to shocking revelations. Police said Arun collected ₹10 lakh from an ice factory owner in Kannur, promising to deliver iridium, a valuable silver-white metal.

However, as he could not deliver the product on time, a gang set-up by the ice factory owner, abducted Arun and his friend late on Monday night.

A CCTV footage accessed by the police revealed that the gang picked up the duo from near the Paliyekkara toll plaza.

During a investigation, Arun's friend told police that the gang took them to a secluded building in Kaipamangalam, where they were physically assaulted throughout the night, leading to Arun’s collapse.

The gang then called for an ambulance, misleading the driver into believing it was an accident. While they promised to follow the ambulance in another vehicle, they managed to escape.

The Kaipamangalam police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspects, as well as the ice factory owner involved in the incident.