CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Govt won’t bend before those with vested interest

THRISSUR : Giving an intense warning against those who publicly came out against the state government, indirectly indicating MLA P V Anvar, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government will not bend before those with vested interest. He was speaking at the Azhikkodan Raghavan remembrance meeting at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur.

“Attempts can be made to explain the circumstances to those who expressed their opposition against the government. Even then if they can’t understand it, then the government will have to choose its own path. The media praised someone too much. Let us see how long it will last. Whatever it is, the CPM has been in its correct path; for the people,” he said.

The CM added that the government led by the CPM would always stand for the common people and aim to bring progress to the life of marginalised people. He also targeted those who criticised the social security pension as an unwanted expense for the government. He made it clear that the government was thinking about hiking the pension and was in the process of finding the resources for the fund.

The CM also replied to criticisms on the unexpected failure of the LDF in the Lok Sabha elections. He said CPM was not a party that gets destroyed with just one election failure. In the election held after Emergency, the LDF won only 17 seats. But in the byelection that followed, it won all four seats.