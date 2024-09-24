Pooram report will be released: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THRISSUR : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the report on the investigation into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram will be released soon. The assurance comes amid charges by the Opposition UDF that there was a conspiracy and external interference in the incidents that led to the fiasco.

“Directions were given to submit the report by September 24. It seems the report has been submitted to the DGP by September 23. I will examine it on Tuesday when I reach the office. However, many assumptions have already been made regarding the contents of the report,” he said, and wondered what would happen if all these assumptions go wrong.

The CM made the remarks during his Azhikkodan Raghavan commemoration speech at Thekkinkkadu Maidan in Thrissur. Pinarayi alleged that the right wing elements were creating a false impression on the minds of the people through such reports.

CPI, Cong allege conspiracy

The CPI leadership came out against the ADGP’s findings. Party mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ came out with an article ‘Ajith Kumar and the running horse’. It said even though no one was responsible, Thrissur Pooram somehow got disrupted.

“The report is fraudulent as it puts the blame on the SP in addition to Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms. However, a photo in public domain shows it was Ajith Kumar who controlled the Pooram. It was a photo of him addressing devotees who were protesting against the disruption. How can an SP run the show when the ADGP was present there? There are also visuals that point to his moves to disrupt the Pooram in favour of Suresh Gopi. How can the man who is responsible for Pooram disruption give a report exonerating him?” the article asked.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said he had no faith in the ADGP’s report. “I stand by my demand that there should be a judicial inquiry into the issue,” he said.