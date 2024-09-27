Kerala: Lone museum of its ‘type’ an ode to a bygone era

ALAPPUZHA: Some 60 years ago, most unemployed youths enrolled in typewriting centres after matriculation to acquire the invaluable skill, one that opened up major job opportunities in both government and private sectors in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

In Kerala too, typewriting centres mushroomed in every village at the time to help young job aspirants. However, with the advent of computers around the 1980s, typewriting centres fell in popularity and were replaced by computer centres where aspirants learnt programmes to bag lucrative jobs.

The localities in Alappuzha too used to be dotted with typewriting institutes. While a majority of them have downed shutters or upgraded themselves into computer centres, AVP Institute of Commerce in Thondankulangara on the town’s outskirts, still teaches the age-old skill of typing.

That’s not all, the institute also serves as a museum of typewriters, the lone one of its kind in the state. On display are 64 typewriters, of varying sizes and for different languages.

“I established the museum in the memory of my father V Parameswara Iyer, who set up the AVP Institute in 1946,” said P Venkitarama Iyer. He said with the advent of computers, the legacy of typewriters was almost lost as typewriting course had very few takers, and a majority of commercial institutes were closed as a result.

“In 2021, I decided to set up the museum. Around 25 typewriters, including the one by Remington that my father used in 1946, were put on display. Later I started gathering more machines. Now, the museum has 64 different typewriters – built by companies like Royal, Adler, Smith Corona, Oilvetti, Kovac, Hermes, Olympia, ALL, Godrej, Facit, Hald and Honee-du,” Iyer said.