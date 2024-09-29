Case against MLA Anvar for illegal phone tapping

KOTTAYAM: A case has been registered against Left-backed MLA P V Anvar, who raised serious charges against certain IPS officers and the CMO in Kerala, for allegedly illegally tapping phone calls of senior officials of the state.

The case against the Nilambur MLA was registered on Saturday at the Karukachal police station here after a complaint by a social activist Thomas K Peeliyanikkal.

The case was registered under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with the act of provoking others with the intent to incite a riot.

The FIR stated that Anvar illegally hacking into the telecommunication system and tapping the phones of senior officials in the state, jeopardising the public safety and spreading misinformation through media.