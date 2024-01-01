Cops draw flak, roll back curbs on New Year’s Eve revelry

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While the tourism minister is trying out all means to promote nightlife and celebrations to further the state’s tourism prospects, the police department’s actions appear to be hindering the mission.

A case in point is the recent circular issued by the Areekode police, among other stations in the state, curbing celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

But faced with severe criticism on social media, the circular was withdrawn on Sunday. At the same time, the list of directives in the notice has become a topic of discussion.

The circular signed by the Areekode station house officer stated that no hotels, resorts, sports turfs or boating facilities would be allowed to function late on New Year’s Eve, demanding that these establishments be shut down early. Hotels and bars were asked to close down by 8 pm.

“December is a month we expect good business in the hotel and hospitality sector,” a hotel owner in Kozhikode said.

“The restrictions imposed on our sector this festival season is indeed a hindrance to our business. When the government is upbeat about promoting tourism and nightlife in Kerala, the same government must stop the police department from implementing these meaningless restrictions.”

The circular also asked resorts not to host DJ parties or campfires in their respective establishments.

The order demanded boat services and cracker shops be shut before 5pm.

