Decoded 2024

By Express News Service

Wear your pc: the future is here

A Kochi-based startup, Nimo Planet, is gearing up for the commercial launch of its wearable computing device with multi-screen capabilities in 2024, poised to compete with industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and Apple. The Smart Glass, based on Qualcomm technology, boasts a 60-inch display at a 3m distance, offering users the ability to experience up to six screens with a simple motion of the head. Utilising waveguide display technology, the device provides an HD-equivalent display and offers a more economical option compared to its competitors. It also promises a new work experience, granting users the freedom to work from anywhere at any time.

connecting suburbs

The Water Metro routes to South Chittoor and Fort Kochi from High Court Jn are expected to be inaugurated in 2024. Work is advancing on the terminals at Willingdon Island, Mattanchery, Kumbalam, Kadamakudy, and Paliamthuruth. Additionally, KMRL is set to expand its Kochi Metro train services to Tripunithura, with the trial runs on from SN Junction.

‘VOTES’ IN-STORE

The approaching 2024 Lok Sabha polls carries the potential to reshape political alliances and introduce a transformative shift in generational leadership. Reflecting on the previous polls where the UDF secured 19 out of 20 seats, duplicating such success poses a challenge. With Congress facing a remote likelihood of assuming power at the Centre, the UDF may find it challenging to repeat its past performance, which was partly attributed to minority consolidation. Conversely, any increase in seats would bolster the LDF, while the BJP is actively striving to open its electoral account in Kerala. The prospect of a third consecutive term for the NDA adds a layer of significance, potentially marking a definitive shift in state’s political dynamics.

NEW year, new curriculum

The school curriculum is undergoing a thorough revision after 15 years. Beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year, students in classes I, III, V, VII, and IX will be instructed using new textbooks. Subsequently, students in classes II, IV, VI,VIII, and X will receive the updated set of books in the academic year 2025-2026.

WORDS OWN FESTIVAL

The 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival is scheduled to be held from January 11 to 14. Almost five lakh attendees graced the event in 2023 and the number is only expected to grow in 2024. The festival is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and discussions focused on different backgrounds like politics, history, culture, philosophy, art, literature, and spirituality. Some of the visiting speakers include Shashi Tharoor, M Mukundan and K R Meera. The festival aims to increase the love for words, creativity and talent.

FAB FOUR

Kerala is in the process of shifting its undergraduate programme duration from three years to four years, effective from the academic year 2024-25. The state’s undergraduate degree courses will undergo this transition, allowing students the flexibility to exit the programme after the third year with a degree certificate. The additional fourth year will emphasise internships and research activities.

3 cheers to lalism

Barroz

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’, a big-budget 3D fantasy, is expected to release on March 28, 2024. Being produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan is handling the camera, with Antony Perumbavoor bankrolling the venture.

l2: Empuraan

The action-thriller written by Prithviraj Sukumaran is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, after the 2019 film Lucifer. The first look poster of the film features Mohanlal holding a machine gun while facing a helicopter.

Movie buffs can rejoice as Mohanlal’s film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban, an upcoming action drama, is all set to release on January 25. The movie is helmed by director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Go, Gaga

The travelling multi-genre independent music festival of Kerala will make a resounding comeback in 2024. From rock bands ‘Agam’ and ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ to hip-hop band ‘Street Academics’, ‘Indie Gaga’ has always been a success, and 2024 promises to be a new height of the music fest.

‘Art of the possible’

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale will be back for its sixth edition in 2024. The four-month-long art extravaganza is expected to start on December 12, as per tradition.

Turn it up

One of the biggest music festivals in Kerala will unfold in Kovalam for the third time in 2024. The International Independent Music Festival will see artists from all over the world, including India, taking over the hearts of Keralites in the latter half of 2024.

BRIDGING THE GULF

The Beypore (Kozhikode)–Kochi–Dubai cruise ship service has received approval and is expected to commence operations in 2024. The vessel is designed to accommodate up to 1,250 travellers, significantly reducing travel time to approximately three days. This upcoming cruise service is expected to provide relief to non-resident Keralites who frequently encounter exorbitant airfares when travelling between Kerala and Dubai. If the cruise becomes operational, it offers a cost-effective alternative, requiring only a third of the expense of an air ticket.

Mollywood’s own OTT

Kerala will become the first state in India to launch an OTT platform. Cspace, the state-owned OTT, is expected to be launched in the last week of January. Cspace will follow a pay-per-view model, benefiting the viewers as well as the creators. The platform will also act as a space to preserve and exhibit classic Malayalam flicks.

nEW ‘pORT’FOLIO

Vizhinjam Port is poised to revolutionise the nation’s port infrastructure by establishing the capability to accommodate ultra-large ships. Anticipated to achieve full operational status by May 2024, it stands as India’s inaugural deepwater container transhipment port. Boasting a natural draft ranging from 18 to 20m, the port is primed to facilitate the docking of some of the world’s largest container vessels. According to port authorities, Vizhinjam Port is geared to manage container vessels with a capacity of 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and beyond. Vizhinjam aspires to emerge as a global bunkering hub, catering to the demand for environmentally friendly fuels.

Sabarimala on fLight path

The construction of the fifth airport in the state, the second one in South Kerala, is expected to stimulate both backward and forward linkages in the socio-economic sector of the state’s economy. The Sabarimala airport is set to take off in 2024, having received all the necessary green signals for its development. The airport, proposed to be constructed at Cheruvally Estate in Kottayam, has obtained site clearance from the Union Ministry.

All for sports

The Kerala Government will organise the ‘International Sports Summit Kerala’ at the Greenfield Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram from January 23 to 26. The event aims at developing the sports economy in the state. Around 2,000 investors and dignitaries from nearly 25 countries and 18 states are expected to take part in the four-day event.

Eyes on the title

Though Kerala Blasters FC walked out of their knockout game last season following a controversial Sunil Chhetri goal, the Blasters have sent clear signals to opponents this year that they are capable of clinching the ISL title. After 12 league matches, the Kerala Blasters top the standings. A triumph this season will script history for the state in the new year.

It’s Sanju’s time!

With Sanju Samson scoring a century against South Africa in the recent ODI match, pressure is building on the BCCI to include Sanju in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Should the Rajasthan Royals captain perform well in the next IPL, the chances are high of his inclusion in the World Cup team, which will be a proud moment for Keralites.



