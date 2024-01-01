Government warns depts against making illegal corrections in employees’ service book

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has banned departments from making corrections in the birth date given in the service book of employees. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had issued an order endorsing the state government’s power to make corrections.

The state government had in 1991 issued a set of guidelines for making corrections in employees’ service books.

The guidelines issued to department heads and appointment authorities clearly stated that the power to make corrections vested with the state government. Later, the High Court had issued an order to the government to ensure that the guidelines are followed strictly.

A recent circular from the Administrative Reforms Department said illegal corrections were being made by some departments despite standing orders. “It has come to the notice of the government that appointment authorities in different government departments, and some other officers illegally made changes in the service book without the permission of the state government. The government seriously views the situation in which certain officers are encroaching on the government’s right,” the order said.

The circular warned the appointment authorities and other officers concerned that such applications are to be carefully examined and the permission is to be given only by the government. All administrative departments in the secretariat, department heads and appointment authorities are asked to follow it strictly.

