Kerala governor Khan alleges CM's involvement in SFI protest against him 

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Monday that he was not surprised by the Students' Federation of India burning his effigy, as he alleged that the outfit was expressing their cultural practices.

Launching a scathing attack on the student organisation of the ruling CPI(M), a day after its activists burned his effigy in Kannur, he claimed that the SFI engages in such acts because it enjoys the support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"They (SFI) have killed so many people" in the northern Kerala district and other places, Khan alleged.

"They are only displaying or demonstrating their culture. What is important about it? In my case, it is only an effigy. But they have actually killed people in Kannur district," the Governor told reporters. Khan also accused the SFI and the Marxists of practicing Fascism.

He clarified that he was not responsible for the law and order situation in the state, emphasising that the SFI belongs to the Left government, which controls the police.

Expressing confusion about the reasons behind their actions, Khan stated, "I do not know why they are continuing this drama."

Reiterating his accusations against CM Vijayan, Khan claimed that the protests against him could not happen without the chief minister's involvement.

ALSO READ | Case against SFI members for burning effigy of Governor Khan

The Kerala Police have registered a case against SFI state president K Anusree and eight others for their "dangerous act" of burning a huge effigy of the Governor "using petrol" at Payyambalam beach on Sunday evening.

The 30ft tall effigy bearing the likeness of Khan was set ablaze by Anusree, while fellow members of the student organisation raised slogans.

The SFI said that the protest was organised against the nomination of Hindu right-wing members to university senates in the state by Khan in his capacity as the chancellor of universities.

Verbal disputes have arisen between the Governor on one side and the chief minister and the SFI on the other concerning the appointments made by Khan to the senate of some universities in the state.

Khan has claimed that he is being attacked because the state government and SFI no longer have control over the universities in the state, citing a recent Supreme Court order quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

