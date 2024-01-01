Pinarayi slams BJP's Christian outreach programme as "driven by electoral motives"

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the BJP's Christian outreach programme on Monday asserting that it is solely driven by electoral motives.

Speaking at the Navakerala Sadas held at Kakkanad, the CM pointed out that friendships should be pure, and devoid of hatred.

Highlighting the contradiction, he pointed out that those who supported atrocities in Manipur are now attempting to establish ties with the same community. He underlined the importance of citizens' freedom to practice the religion of their choice, emphasizing that such freedom was denied in the case of Manipur.

"Our nation is secular, and our constitution guarantees citizens the right to believe in the religion they choose. However, incidents reminiscent of Palestine occurred in some parts of our country. Christian communities and secularists protested against the attacks on a particular religious community in Manipur.

Despite the violence and cruelty, some prominent figures are feigning ignorance. It is evident that their intentions are geared towards securing a few votes," he emphasised.

"The BJP leaders, who failed to extend assistance and protection to the Christian community in Manipur and did not attempt to halt the atrocities, are now attempting to forge friendships with Christian communities and leaders in Kerala. Initiatives to foster friendships, following a history of supporting

cruelties with underlying hostility, will not prove successful," Pinarayi added.

He also drew attention to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, emphasising the need for reflection during the New Year celebrations.

"As we embrace the New Year, it is crucial to recall the somber circumstances surrounding Christmas.

The birthplace of Jesus, a sacred site, was unable to joyfully celebrate Christmas due to the devastation in Palestine, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, particularly among infants. Regrettably, the ruling party in India, the BJP, along with the prime minister, chose to support Israel, with some followers and BJP leaders attempting to rationalize the Israeli attacks. However, these attempts were unsuccessful and failed to resonate with the public," he remarked.

The Chief Minister went on to criticize the central government, alleging that it has constrained the state's development activities by imposing limitations on borrowing. He expressed disappointment with the opposition, particularly the Congress, for not collaborating with the government in advocating for the state's rights.

In a critical tone, he remarked, "The 18 MPs from the state are also not vociferously opposing the actions of the central government."



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the BJP's Christian outreach programme on Monday asserting that it is solely driven by electoral motives. Speaking at the Navakerala Sadas held at Kakkanad, the CM pointed out that friendships should be pure, and devoid of hatred. Highlighting the contradiction, he pointed out that those who supported atrocities in Manipur are now attempting to establish ties with the same community. He underlined the importance of citizens' freedom to practice the religion of their choice, emphasizing that such freedom was denied in the case of Manipur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Our nation is secular, and our constitution guarantees citizens the right to believe in the religion they choose. However, incidents reminiscent of Palestine occurred in some parts of our country. Christian communities and secularists protested against the attacks on a particular religious community in Manipur. Despite the violence and cruelty, some prominent figures are feigning ignorance. It is evident that their intentions are geared towards securing a few votes," he emphasised. "The BJP leaders, who failed to extend assistance and protection to the Christian community in Manipur and did not attempt to halt the atrocities, are now attempting to forge friendships with Christian communities and leaders in Kerala. Initiatives to foster friendships, following a history of supporting cruelties with underlying hostility, will not prove successful," Pinarayi added. He also drew attention to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, emphasising the need for reflection during the New Year celebrations. "As we embrace the New Year, it is crucial to recall the somber circumstances surrounding Christmas. The birthplace of Jesus, a sacred site, was unable to joyfully celebrate Christmas due to the devastation in Palestine, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, particularly among infants. Regrettably, the ruling party in India, the BJP, along with the prime minister, chose to support Israel, with some followers and BJP leaders attempting to rationalize the Israeli attacks. However, these attempts were unsuccessful and failed to resonate with the public," he remarked. The Chief Minister went on to criticize the central government, alleging that it has constrained the state's development activities by imposing limitations on borrowing. He expressed disappointment with the opposition, particularly the Congress, for not collaborating with the government in advocating for the state's rights. In a critical tone, he remarked, "The 18 MPs from the state are also not vociferously opposing the actions of the central government." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp