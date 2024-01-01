Rejig in police middle echelons

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have effected a rejig in its middle echelons and promoted seven junior IPS officers in entry-level posts to senior time scale. B V Vijaya Bharat Reddy, Farash T, Taposh Basumatary, Shahul Hameed A, Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, Arun K Pavithran and Juvvanapudi Mahesh are the officers, who have been promoted to the next level.

Reddy has been posted as SP, Telecom, while Farash has been posted as the Commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force. Taposh has been posted as SP, Special Operations Group, and Shahul has been appointed as the Commandant of the India Reserve Battalion. Nakull has been appointed as the Commandant of the Armed Women Battalion, while Arun has been appointed as the Armed Battalion IV Commandant. Mahesh has been posted as the Armed Battalion V Commandant.

Besides these, several other IPS officers have also been transferred. Jaidev G, Deputy Commissioner of VIP Security, has been given the additional charge of SP, Railways. Railway SP Gopakumar K S has been posted as the SP, Economic Offences Wing. Suneesh Kumar R, Assistant Director (Administration), Kerala Police Academy, has been transferred as the Assistant Inspector General of Women and Children Cell.

India Reserve Battalion Commandant, Aishwarya Dongre, has been posted as the Assistant Director (Administration), at Kerala Police Academy. Abdul Rasheed N, Commandant of Women Armed Battalion has been posted as SP, Traffic South Zone. Vigilance SP R Jayasankar has been posted as SP, Crime Branch Central Unit IV, Thiruvananthapuram.

V Sunilkumar, SP, Crime Branch Central Unit-1, has been appointed as the Vigilance Officer in Supplyco. Aji K K, SP, Crime Branch Central Unit IV, has been transferred as SP, Vigilance Southern Range. Raju A S, Assistant Inspector General (Women and Children Cell), has been appointed as SP, Crime Branch, Thrissur. K E Baiju, Commandant of Rapid Response and Rescue Force, has been posted as the Assistant Director (Training), at Kerala Police Academy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have effected a rejig in its middle echelons and promoted seven junior IPS officers in entry-level posts to senior time scale. B V Vijaya Bharat Reddy, Farash T, Taposh Basumatary, Shahul Hameed A, Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, Arun K Pavithran and Juvvanapudi Mahesh are the officers, who have been promoted to the next level. Reddy has been posted as SP, Telecom, while Farash has been posted as the Commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force. Taposh has been posted as SP, Special Operations Group, and Shahul has been appointed as the Commandant of the India Reserve Battalion. Nakull has been appointed as the Commandant of the Armed Women Battalion, while Arun has been appointed as the Armed Battalion IV Commandant. Mahesh has been posted as the Armed Battalion V Commandant. Besides these, several other IPS officers have also been transferred. Jaidev G, Deputy Commissioner of VIP Security, has been given the additional charge of SP, Railways. Railway SP Gopakumar K S has been posted as the SP, Economic Offences Wing. Suneesh Kumar R, Assistant Director (Administration), Kerala Police Academy, has been transferred as the Assistant Inspector General of Women and Children Cell.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); India Reserve Battalion Commandant, Aishwarya Dongre, has been posted as the Assistant Director (Administration), at Kerala Police Academy. Abdul Rasheed N, Commandant of Women Armed Battalion has been posted as SP, Traffic South Zone. Vigilance SP R Jayasankar has been posted as SP, Crime Branch Central Unit IV, Thiruvananthapuram. V Sunilkumar, SP, Crime Branch Central Unit-1, has been appointed as the Vigilance Officer in Supplyco. Aji K K, SP, Crime Branch Central Unit IV, has been transferred as SP, Vigilance Southern Range. Raju A S, Assistant Inspector General (Women and Children Cell), has been appointed as SP, Crime Branch, Thrissur. K E Baiju, Commandant of Rapid Response and Rescue Force, has been posted as the Assistant Director (Training), at Kerala Police Academy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp