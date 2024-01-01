Tribal arts to have competitive category in Kalolsavam: Education minister

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced an initiative to integrate tribal arts into the prestigious Kerala School Kalolsavam, starting next year.

Addressing the media ahead of the 62nd edition of the arts festival in Kollam on Sunday, he outlined the state government’s plan to enhance the event by incorporating tribal arts and providing more opportunities for differently-abled children.

“The government is actively considering making tribal art a competitive category in the state Kalolsavam next year,” Sivankutty said.

For the first time, a tribal art form — Mangalam Kali — will be performed on the first day of the Kalolsavam stage, the minister said. The performance, known as Kalyanakali, involves the Mavilar and Malavettuvar communities from the tribal groups of Kasaragod district. Men and women engage in a mesmerising dance within circles.

Sivankutty also highlighted the government’s dedication to providing enhanced facilities for differently-abled students and fostering greater participation during Kalolsavam. “Artforms like Chenda Melam, Mayilattam, Shinkari Melam, and Kalaripayattu will be showcased by differently-abled children on the opening day of the state Kalolsavam, marking a significant initiative to support our differently-abled youth,” he said.

The 62nd Kerala School Arts Festival, set to commence on January 4 at 9 am at Ashramam Maidanam, promises a vibrant showcase of arts with the participation of around 14,000 students from across the state in 239 events. Separate accommodation facilities have been arranged — 14 schools for boys and nine schools for girls. Besides, eight schools have been arranged as a backup.

The minister assured the participants that, akin to last year, the festival will serve vegetarian food. The preparations include a pandal designed to accommodate 2,000 people. Transport facilities, including 30 specially arranged ‘Kalotsava’ vehicles, will facilitate the contestants’ travel from the railway station and bus stand to the registration counter, accommodation centres, and food stalls, starting from January 3.

“Thirty vehicles named ‘Kalotsava Vandi’ have been arranged to pick up the contestants from the bus stand and railway station and take them to the venues, accommodation centres, and the food pandal,” Sivankutty said.

