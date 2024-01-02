BJP’s Christmas outreach initiative driven by electoral motives: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Minister for Culture Saji Cherian criticised bishops for attending the prime minister’s Christmas programme in Delhi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sought to shift the focus to the BJP.

At the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kakkanad, the chief minister slammed the BJP’s Christmas outreach programme, saying that “some prominent figures” are solely driven by electoral motives. Pinarayi stressed on the contradiction in the BJP’s efforts, pointing out that those who supported atrocities in Manipur were now attempting to establish ties with the same community.

He underlined the importance of citizens’ freedom to practice the religion of their choice, emphasising that such a freedom was denied in the case of Manipur.

“Our nation is secular, and our constitution guarantees citizens the right to believe in the religion they choose. However, incidents reminiscent of Palestine occurred in some parts of our country. Christian communities and secularists protested against the attacks on a particular religious community in Manipur. Despite the violence and cruelty, some prominent figures are feigning ignorance. It is evident that their intentions are geared towards securing a few votes,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister also pointed out that friendships should be pure and devoid of hatred.“The BJP leaders, who failed to extend assistance and protection to the Christian community in Manipur and did not attempt to halt the atrocities, are now trying to forge friendship with Christian communities and leaders in Kerala. Initiatives to foster friendship, following a history of supporting cruelties with underlying hostility, will not prove successful,” he said. He also drew attention to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, emphasising the need for reflection during the New Year celebrations.

“As we embrace the New Year, it is crucial to recall the sombre circumstances surrounding Christmas. The birthplace of Jesus, a sacred site, was unable to joyfully celebrate Christmas because of the devastation in Palestine, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, particularly of infants. Regrettably, the ruling party in India, the BJP, chose to support Israel, with some followers and BJP leaders attempting to rationalise the Israeli attacks. However, these attempts were unsuccessful and failed to resonate with the public,” he said.

The CM went on to criticise the Centre, alleging that it has constrained the state’s development activities by imposing limitations on borrowing. He expressed disappointment with the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for not collaborating with the government in advocating for the state’s rights. Ministers A K Saseendran, J Chinchurani and K Radhakrishnan also spoke at the event.

Focus on Palestine too:

He also drew attention to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, emphasising the need for reflection during the New Year celebrations. “The birthplace of Jesus, a sacred site, was unable to joyfully celebrate Christmas because of the devastation in Palestine. Regrettably, the ruling party in India, the BJP, chose to support Israel,” the CM.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A day after Minister for Culture Saji Cherian criticised bishops for attending the prime minister’s Christmas programme in Delhi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sought to shift the focus to the BJP. At the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kakkanad, the chief minister slammed the BJP’s Christmas outreach programme, saying that “some prominent figures” are solely driven by electoral motives. Pinarayi stressed on the contradiction in the BJP’s efforts, pointing out that those who supported atrocities in Manipur were now attempting to establish ties with the same community. He underlined the importance of citizens’ freedom to practice the religion of their choice, emphasising that such a freedom was denied in the case of Manipur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Our nation is secular, and our constitution guarantees citizens the right to believe in the religion they choose. However, incidents reminiscent of Palestine occurred in some parts of our country. Christian communities and secularists protested against the attacks on a particular religious community in Manipur. Despite the violence and cruelty, some prominent figures are feigning ignorance. It is evident that their intentions are geared towards securing a few votes,” Pinarayi said. The chief minister also pointed out that friendships should be pure and devoid of hatred.“The BJP leaders, who failed to extend assistance and protection to the Christian community in Manipur and did not attempt to halt the atrocities, are now trying to forge friendship with Christian communities and leaders in Kerala. Initiatives to foster friendship, following a history of supporting cruelties with underlying hostility, will not prove successful,” he said. He also drew attention to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, emphasising the need for reflection during the New Year celebrations. “As we embrace the New Year, it is crucial to recall the sombre circumstances surrounding Christmas. The birthplace of Jesus, a sacred site, was unable to joyfully celebrate Christmas because of the devastation in Palestine, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, particularly of infants. Regrettably, the ruling party in India, the BJP, chose to support Israel, with some followers and BJP leaders attempting to rationalise the Israeli attacks. However, these attempts were unsuccessful and failed to resonate with the public,” he said. The CM went on to criticise the Centre, alleging that it has constrained the state’s development activities by imposing limitations on borrowing. He expressed disappointment with the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for not collaborating with the government in advocating for the state’s rights. Ministers A K Saseendran, J Chinchurani and K Radhakrishnan also spoke at the event. Focus on Palestine too: He also drew attention to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, emphasising the need for reflection during the New Year celebrations. “The birthplace of Jesus, a sacred site, was unable to joyfully celebrate Christmas because of the devastation in Palestine. Regrettably, the ruling party in India, the BJP, chose to support Israel,” the CM. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp