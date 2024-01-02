Celebrities, Kerala govt rally to support teenage farmer after losing 13 cattle to poison

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: When people around the world joyfully celebrated New Year's Eve on Sunday, tragedy struck 15-year-old Mathew Benny's family.

The 13 cows he had nurtured at his farm in Velliyamattam died of cyanide poisoning from tapioca skin. This devastating incident significantly impacted Mathew and his family, who relied on cattle as their sole livelihood since his father, Benny, passed away in October 2020.

Upon learning about the family's plight through media, the state government and several individuals, including film actors, stepped in and extended financial assistance to Mathew on Tuesday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, J Chinchu Rani pledged five cows for Mathew, sourced from the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) farm in Mattupetty. Actor Jayaram, who visited Mathew's house, promised a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh, originally earmarked for the audio launch of his upcoming film.

Jayaram, reflecting on a similar experience six years ago, when 22 cows on his farm died of poisoning, expressed deep empathy for Mathew's situation. He announced the cancellation of his film's audio launch and confirmed the redirection of the Rs 5 lakh fund to Mathew.

Additionally, Jayaram committed to accompanying Mathew to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu to help him purchase high-breed cows at a reasonable cost.

Notably, actors Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran also pledged financial support to Mathew's family. Mammootty will contribute Rs 1 lakh, while Prithviraj will provide Rs 2 lakh through their respective staff members.

Minister J Chinchu Rani, after visiting Mathew's family, emphasized the government's commitment to treating the mass death of cattle as a disaster and assured comprehensive assistance to lift the family from their crisis.

The government promised to deliver five cows from the KLDB farm in Mattupetty within a week, with complete insurance coverage.

Additionally, the family will receive free cattle food for one month.

Milma, the state dairy cooperative, will provide an emergency relief fund of Rs 45,000, and the animal husbandry department will offer free coaching to the young farmers in scientific cattle farming.

