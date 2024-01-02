Expect rain till January 4: IMD

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state till January 4 with chances of isolated heavy rainfall.

The weather agency declared yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, and in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode on Thursday.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea, Comorin area and adjoining Gulf of Mannar till January 5. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period. The IMD said the rain is a result of the influence of fresh easterly waves and a low-pressure area formed in the Southeast Arabian Sea.

The low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea is expected to become well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday, it said, adding the northeast monsoon has been weak over Kerala.

Meanwhile, day’s temperature remained above normal in Kannur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, with Punalur recording the lowest minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius.

