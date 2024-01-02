How Peruvayal panchayat helps young couples avoid divorce trap

Pooja Nair By

KOZHIKODE: Alarmed by the rising number of divorce cases among young couples, a small panchayat in Kozhikode has rolled out a programme to offer free professional counselling to newlyweds.

The pre-and post-marital counselling offered by Peruvayal panchayat, probably the first such initiative in India, has turned out to be a big success that it is now being replicated in other local bodies by the district panchayat.

According to officials, there has been an explosion of divorce cases in Kozhikode district in the past five years and 70% of the separation applications were moved by women. Sensing a worrying trend, the authorities came up with the idea of reaching out to those getting married to give them a better understanding of life after marriage and how to adjust to the new life. So far, 350 young couples have availed of the service, which is led by trained counsellors.

The counselling session covers everything couples encounter in their marital journey – communication, love and sex, personal hygiene, finances, beliefs and values, parenting, family relationships, and decision-making. In post-marriage counselling sessions, the professionals help couples effectively address and overcome challenges that may arise after tying the knot. Inspired by the success story of Peruvayal panchayat, the nearby Perumanna panchayat has also kick-started the counselling service. Peruvayal panchayat member Vinod Kumar said the project will be adopted by more local bodies, given the rising instances of marital discord among new-gen couples.

While welcoming the initiative, social activist Neena Rajan said there is no point in blaming women for high divorce rates. “Women today are more empowered as they have access to better education and career opportunities. They are financially independent and demand equal rights as well as responsibilities. They refuse to compromise on unfair matters and don’t want to remain in unhappy marriages,” she said.

