Kerala govt's novel outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas ends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Winding up the Nava Kerala Sadas that began on November 18, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) by boycotting the government's novel outreach programme lost a big opportunity to expose the centre's move to restrict Kerala in various fronts including limiting its fundraising plans.



However, the UDF failed to convince its own members who attended the morning meetings at the Sadas venue and extended their support, the CM, who addressed the gatherings at Tripunithura and Kunnathunadu constituencies here.



"The opposition Congress boycotted Nava Kerala Sadas at a time when Kerala should be standing in unity and questioning the centre's move to limit financial borrowing that will halt the developmental projects in the state," said Pinarayi while addressing the public at the Tripunithura constituency.



"They also began a negative campaign against the Nava Kerala Sadas, which is absurd. However, the people of Kerala realised it was time to stay united rather than turn away, at a time when the state was facing a crisis. The huge crowd that attended the gathering from all corners of the state itself is a testament to the success of the event."

"This thought of each person made the Nava Kerala Sadas a huge success, with thousands of people attending it. North Paravur, the assembly constituency of opposition leader VD Satheesan, who boycotted the gathering, also saw huge participation from the public, which itself proves its success," he added.



The main objective of the Nava Kerala Sadas was to present the progress Kerala as a state had made after the present government came into power and to speak about the anti-development stance of the central government. "The platform was for raising a united voice for the sake of the state, irrespective of all differences of opinion," said Pinarayi.



He also mentioned that the opposition did not raise its voice in protest against these anti-development stances of the Centre. "The opposition is not giving enough support to the state. Congress and UDF leaders are in support of the central government and want to destroy Kerala. If they weren't, UDF's MPs from Kerala should have questioned the stand of the centre, which is limiting financial support to the developmental projects of the state," said Pinarayi.



The Nava Kerala Sadas, which travelled across all the 140 assembly constituencies, took a break following the demise of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The four constituencies in Ernakulam (Thrikkakara, Piravom, Tripuninthura and Kunnathunad), were postponed from December 9 and 10 to January 1 and 2.

