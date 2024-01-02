Home States Kerala

Land sharing: Railway Board to take fresh view on SilverLine

Railway officials opine that railway land should be used for future expansion of railways, whether it is track doubling or commercial development. 

Published: 02nd January 2024 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two months after the Southern Railway expressed reservations over sharing railway land for SilverLine, the Railway Board is likely to take a fresh view on the semi-high-speed rail project. 

Based on the board’s direction, officials of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) and divisional railway managers in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad met last week to discuss the issues. 

An RTI report by K-Rail Virudha Samiti activist M T Thomas revealed that Southern Railway expressed reservations over giving railway land. However, K-Rail MD V Ajith Kumar said it was a unilateral letter sent to the board two months ago and fresh talks were held based on the board’s directions. “K-Rail’s views were taken into account during the discussion.

We are open to minor corrections once the project gets the nod. It could be about alignment changes or demolishing buildings. This is how big projects are executed,” said Ajith Kumar. A revised list will be sent to the board by incorporating the K-Rail’s views, he said.  

Railway officials opine that railway land should be used for future expansion of railways, whether it is track doubling or commercial development. 

Under the revised plan, K-Rail has scaled down land requirements from 183 hectares to 107.8 hectares. The major acquisition comes on the Tirur- Kasaragod stretch where SilverLine runs parallel to the existing railway line. The `64,000-crore project is a joint venture of the Railways Ministry and Kerala government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway SilverLine Kerala Rail Development Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp