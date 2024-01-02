Litany of woes as Modi lands in Dweep on Jan 2 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep on Tuesday, the islanders and other social activists have urged Modi to take immediate steps to stop the “grab” of their land under the cover of tourism development, restore the passenger and cargo ships that were withdrawn for no reasons, and undertake the construction of Minicoy airport and complete the extension of Agatti airport for better air connectivity.

“Seven passenger ships with a total capacity of 2,300 passengers were procured after an in-depth study of the requirements of the islands. An additional six passenger ships and 10 cargo ships were planned for 15 years as per a perspective plan prepared for 2015 to 2030. However, from 2021, many ships were withdrawn from services for one reason or the other,” said A Misbah, a core committee member of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF).

To compound the problem, many ships and high-speed crafts used for inter-island transport were also taken out of service citing technical snags and administrative reasons, he said. “This effectively reduced the number of seats available from 2,300 to less than 1,000,” said Misbah, an ex-member of the Union home minister’s advisory committee in the 1980s.

A big problem the islanders face is the grab of ‘pandaram land’ held by ST community members.

“The entire property of these islands has been held by the ST islanders for more than 100 years. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Scheduled Tribe Commission have repeatedly directed the UT administration to award occupancy rights of the lands to the islanders. Now, the collector has ordered a takeover of the uninhabited islands of Lakshadweep,” said Muthukoya T, a social activist who is based in Amini, Lakshadweep.

Misbah said the collector’s order is also intended to deny partnership or compensation under the New Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

The islanders are also unhappy with the administration’s decision to change the school education to CBSE and medium of instruction to English saying such moves are being taken without any consultation with the people.

Further, the Lakshadweep administration also shut down several vital offices, and 1,200 vacancies remained unfilled in the last three years. “It is a deliberate move to deny eligible government employment to the islanders,” said Misbah.

