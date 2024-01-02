Remarks insult to Kerala society: Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that Minister for Culture Saji Cherian’s remarks on Catholic priests and bishops who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas banquet were “an insult to Kerala society.”

Muraleedharan told reporters in Kozhikode on Monday that Cherian was trying to please Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by employing offensive language against political opponents to secure a better portfolio in the Kerala cabinet.

“It is a fact that those who indulge in goondaism get recognition in Pinarayi government. Cherian has no qualms about visiting bishop houses. Such a person is insulting those who attended the official function of the prime minister,” he said.

The priests themselves explained the church’s stand on the Manipur issue and there is no need for Pinarayi

Vijayan or Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to give explanations, Muraleedharan said.

