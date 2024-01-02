State clocks 'record liquor sales' during Xmas-New Year season

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In record sales during the Christmas-New Year season, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation sold liquor worth Rs 543.13 crore between December 22 and 31. It was Rs 27 crore more than the previous year.

The corporation sold liquor worth Rs 94.54 crore on New Year's Eve.

The highest sales were recorded in the Power House Road outlet in Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 1.02 crore), followed by Ravipuram outlet in Ernakulam (Rs 77.06 lakh) and Irinjalakuda outlet (Rs 76.06 lakh). Outlets at Asramam in Kollam (Rs 73 lakh) and Payyanur (Rs 71 lakh) also did brisk trade.

