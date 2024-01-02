Writers flourish, but the quality remains concern

Rajesh Ravi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is raining writers in Malayalam. Correspondingly, the number of literature festivals has also increased. For a tiny state with a population of just 3.3 crores, Kerala witnesses the publication of over 5,000 new titles every year in Malayalam and a dozen or so literature festivals that draw massive crowds.

Malayalam, a language that once lamented a lack of widespread appreciation and readership, is now experiencing a surge in self-published and print-on-demand books. However, this growth raises concerns among traditional publishers and book retailers who criticise the perceived lack of editorial insight and the potential decline in the value of published works, potentially alienating dedicated readers.

Shaji George, of Pranatha Books, points out that in the last Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) held in Thiruvananthapuram, more than 200 books were launched. He highlights that changes in digital technology and social media have accelerated this trend, with every Malayali aspiring to be a writer and publish at least one book. He notes, “It is now easier to get noticed. Instantaneous responses on social media prompt many to write more, and eventually, they feel the need to publish their works and move up the social ladder.”

Asramam Bhasi, of Sankeerthanam Publications, highlights the shift in the publishing landscape, where publishers earlier invested their own funds to print, paid royalties to writers and handled book distribution. The personal investment underscored the publisher’s interest in ensuring the quality of the work, guaranteeing sales.

“Today, an NRI returns home for 30 days, prints, launches a book, and then departs. They are not concerned about sales or royalties. After clicking some photos with celebrities, they share them on social media, and go home with the satisfaction of having become a writer,” he says.

The current challenge lies in ensuring quality for these new books, lacking a monitoring mechanism. Bhasi feels readers might gradually lose interest in books and libraries because of a potential decline in the quality of publications.

Expressing his concern, CICC Jayachandran, a book publisher and retailer for the past 42 years, says an increasing number of books are being launched at literature festivals. “In the past, the process of getting published involved extensive scrutiny, contributing to the value attributed to both the published work and the author. Writers had to undergo the scrutiny of experienced editors who took a critical approach, enhancing the overall quality of prose and poetry.” he points out.

The advent of print-on-demand and self-publishing has bypassed that meticulous process and vetting, Jayachandran feels. “Now, anyone with financial resources can easily get published. In my opinion, the literary world has lost some of its charm and filtering mechanism.” Bhasi, Jayachandran and Shaji share a concern that the new wave of self-publishers is causing a crisis in the industry, potentially impacting those dependent on it. On the flip side, Peppin Thomas, from Current Books, offers a dissenting perspective.

“The new generation of writers actively participates in literature festivals, both locally and internationally. They possess a keen awareness of various subjects,” he remarks.

In the current scenario, where a majority of book publishers are polarised on religious lines, the emergence of self-published writers who are secular and progressive is a positive sign, Peppin says.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: It is raining writers in Malayalam. Correspondingly, the number of literature festivals has also increased. For a tiny state with a population of just 3.3 crores, Kerala witnesses the publication of over 5,000 new titles every year in Malayalam and a dozen or so literature festivals that draw massive crowds. Malayalam, a language that once lamented a lack of widespread appreciation and readership, is now experiencing a surge in self-published and print-on-demand books. However, this growth raises concerns among traditional publishers and book retailers who criticise the perceived lack of editorial insight and the potential decline in the value of published works, potentially alienating dedicated readers. Shaji George, of Pranatha Books, points out that in the last Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) held in Thiruvananthapuram, more than 200 books were launched. He highlights that changes in digital technology and social media have accelerated this trend, with every Malayali aspiring to be a writer and publish at least one book. He notes, “It is now easier to get noticed. Instantaneous responses on social media prompt many to write more, and eventually, they feel the need to publish their works and move up the social ladder.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asramam Bhasi, of Sankeerthanam Publications, highlights the shift in the publishing landscape, where publishers earlier invested their own funds to print, paid royalties to writers and handled book distribution. The personal investment underscored the publisher’s interest in ensuring the quality of the work, guaranteeing sales. “Today, an NRI returns home for 30 days, prints, launches a book, and then departs. They are not concerned about sales or royalties. After clicking some photos with celebrities, they share them on social media, and go home with the satisfaction of having become a writer,” he says. The current challenge lies in ensuring quality for these new books, lacking a monitoring mechanism. Bhasi feels readers might gradually lose interest in books and libraries because of a potential decline in the quality of publications. Expressing his concern, CICC Jayachandran, a book publisher and retailer for the past 42 years, says an increasing number of books are being launched at literature festivals. “In the past, the process of getting published involved extensive scrutiny, contributing to the value attributed to both the published work and the author. Writers had to undergo the scrutiny of experienced editors who took a critical approach, enhancing the overall quality of prose and poetry.” he points out. The advent of print-on-demand and self-publishing has bypassed that meticulous process and vetting, Jayachandran feels. “Now, anyone with financial resources can easily get published. In my opinion, the literary world has lost some of its charm and filtering mechanism.” Bhasi, Jayachandran and Shaji share a concern that the new wave of self-publishers is causing a crisis in the industry, potentially impacting those dependent on it. On the flip side, Peppin Thomas, from Current Books, offers a dissenting perspective. “The new generation of writers actively participates in literature festivals, both locally and internationally. They possess a keen awareness of various subjects,” he remarks. In the current scenario, where a majority of book publishers are polarised on religious lines, the emergence of self-published writers who are secular and progressive is a positive sign, Peppin says. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp