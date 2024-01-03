Home States Kerala

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church criticises Kerala minister's remarks on bishops at PM's programme 

The Church was responding to criticism from Cheriyan who said that the bishops did not raise the issue of Manipur violence against the mostly Christian Kuki-Zo community there.

KOTTAYAM: The controversy surrounding Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan's statement against bishops present at the Prime Minister's Christmas event refuses to die down, with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Wednesday criticising him for attributing political motives to their participation.

The Kottayam-based church said that it is customary for them to participate in events where they are invited by the government, and dismissed insinuations that there were any political motives behind its leaders taking part in the programme.

Addressing the media, Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros, the Metropolitan of the Kottayam Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, said that participating in state or central government events is not a political act, but a responsibility when invited.

He highlighted the church's neutral stance, asserting that it engages with governments based on invitations and not political affiliations.

"The church maintains similar relations with both state and central governments. When invited by the government for a function, it becomes our responsibility to participate.

There is no politics involved in it. If someone perceives politics in our actions, we can't help it," the Metropolitan said.

Dioscoros said that the church remains apolitical, and that during elections people vote according to their own preferences.

Facing criticism from various church groups for his remarks against bishops who attended the Prime Minister's Christmas programme, Cheriyan had on Tuesday said he was withdrawing the controversial parts of his speech related to "cake and wine" that had offended them.

Cheriyan, a senior leader of the CPI(M) in Kerala, however, maintained his stance criticising the bishops for allegedly not raising the issue of "violence targeting Christians" in Manipur and other parts of the country, during Modi's Christmas programme.

Strongly criticising Cheriyan's remarks, where he suggested that the bishops who attended the programme prioritised "enjoying wine and cake" over addressing the issue of violence against Christians in Manipur, a Catholic church spokesperson had on Monday said persons in high positions should refrain from making such statements.

