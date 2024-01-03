Malayali priests fill overseas clergy vacuum

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If while visiting Latin America or many European countries you happen to be in a native Catholic church and find a Malayali priest officiating, don’t be surprised. These are churches where the parishioners are locals. The trend began due to a drastic drop in the number of youngsters taking their vows of priesthood in these countries.

The church started sending priests from Asian countries, especially India, to nearly the entire Amazon region in Latin America, Europe, and Australia, besides the United States. Although a few of the priests have been sent by dioceses, a majority of them have been sourced from the various congregations in Kerala.

Earlier, too, priests from the state were sent to foreign countries, but mostly to cater to the needs of expats. Speaking about how he came to be posted in Ecuador, Fr Joshy, a priest belonging to the CMI congregation, says, “I joined the Ecuador team in September 2009. Ecuador is 84% Catholic.

“Most Latin American countries have large Catholic populations. Here, the faithful are in dire need of spiritual animators like priests, religious brothers, sisters, and missionaries. The biblical quote ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the labourers are few’ holds here. CMI priests serve mainly in Ecuador, Argentina, Peru, Paraguay, and Brazil.”

Fr Joshy going around the village in

Ecuador, where his parish is located

Fr Joshy says the need for priests is very high in rural areas. “Nine of our priests serve in Ecuador. More than 40 CMI Malayali priests work in Latin America.” According to him, it is not just about the poor number of local priests. “Though priestly life is attractive, it has major challenges.”

Fr Joseph Palackal, who officiates at a whites-only church in the US, says, “The faithful of my parish are all white Americans. They have received me well and I don’t face any discrimination. What’s more, they have been a source of support for my Aramaic project.”

Speaking about the trend, Fr James, who serves in Australia, says, “Though I came to the country to do my doctorate, I had to return to Rajagiri due to the unavailability of supervisors in my area of specialization. While teaching in Rajagiri I was asked by the bishop whether I could serve in Australia since I was familiar with the diocese. There was a dire need for priests in the diocese. It was a huge decision for me to shift from teaching or administration to full-time pastoral ministry. I have been for the past 14 years serving in the archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn, in the capital of Australia.”

As to why there has been a decline in people taking up the priesthood, he says, “Society is getting increasingly secularised and several people are distancing themselves from religion. As I had worked short stints in the US, I knew what to expect and was able to avoid any cultural shock.”

Fr James finds his parishioners loving and receptive. “I have had no negative experiences. They are very thankful for my service and presence. Australia is primarily a migrant country. The natives are the oldest living people, going back 60,000 years. The early immigrants were convicts from the UK.” He adds, “Once in a while, I get a few Malayalis attending the service. But the Syro-Malabar community here has their own chaplain and independent place of worship.”

