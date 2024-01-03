Mannam’s greatness not inherited, but gained through deeds, says Kerala Congress leader Thennala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mannath Padmanabhan achieved greatness through his deeds, said former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai on Tuesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 147th Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at the Nair Service Society headquarters in Perunna.

Pillai emphasised that Mannam not only uplifted the Nair community from a state of decline but also made revolutionary contributions to social reform.

“Mannath Padmanabhan’s achievements can be summarised in three key components. Despite being born into an ordinary family, he gained respect worldwide through his deeds. He also uplifted the Nair community by establishing educational institutions across the state. From a young age, he fought against superstitions and evil practices, including untouchability,” he stated.

In addition to his accomplishments as a social reformer and community leader, Mannam was known for his integrity, Pillai pointed out. “He consistently aligned his words with his actions, which contributed to his greatness. It is important to note that Mannam’s greatness was not inherited but earned through his deeds.”

He recalled Mannam as a courageous leader who tirelessly pursued his goals with unwavering determination. “When Sir CP’s rule in Travancore posed difficulties for the people, Mannam made the bold decision to support the public. Despite concerns from other NSS members about the potential backlash from Sir CP, which could have jeopardised the organisation, Mannam confidently asserted that NSS had the capability to stand on its own, even in his absence,” Pillai said.

NSS president Dr M Krishna Kumar presided over the meeting. General secretary G Sukumaran Nair welcomed the gathering.

