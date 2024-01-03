Home States Kerala

PM swears by his govt’s commitment to Lakshadweep's overall development

Modi inaugurates Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection

​ Praful Patel, the administrator of Lakshadweep, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Agatti airport  ​

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Terming ports as the lifeline of the archipelago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted his government’s resolve to develop the port infrastructure facilities in all the islands of Lakshadweep. 

The prime minister, who began his two-day visit to Lakshadweep Islands, was speaking at a public function in Agatti. He said the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection (KLI-SOFC) project, which he inaugurated, will ensure faster and reliable internet connectivity in the Islands. It will boost the internet speed to more than 100 times its current capacity, promoting digital initiatives like telemedicine, e-governance, e-learning and digital banking. 

Reiterating his government’s commitment to Lakshadweep’s overall development, including in health, education, tourism, infrastructure and sustainable energy sectors, Modi highlighted various measures taken by the Union government to promote agriculture, fisheries and tourism in the archipelago. The government will continue to strive for the welfare and development of the people of Lakshadweep, he said.

Earlier, Modi arrived at the Agatti airport, where he was received by Praful Patel,  the administrator of Lakshadweep, and other senior officials of the administration. This was followed by a ceremonial welcome for the prime minister by an all-girl school band team.

Thereafter, Modi proceeded to Bangaram Island. Before leaving for Kerala to attend a Mahila Morcha event in Thrissur, the prime minister will attend a public function in Kavaratti Island on Wednesday, where he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore.

