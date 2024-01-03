Home States Kerala

Scientists dismiss toxic tapioca theory in Kerala

Published: 03rd January 2024 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By K Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scientists at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute dismissed veterinary experts’ finding that the cause of death of 13 cows at a farm near Thodupuzha was due to consumption of toxic tapioca hulls. 

According to them, the possibility of death is comparatively very low in cows that consume tapioca leaves or hull for a long time. However, they also said if it is given to a calf for the first time in large quantities it may become fatal.

The scientists said before the autopsy report was out the veterinary experts made statements that were not based on scientific facts. 

“It is hydrogen cyanide that acts as a poison in tapioca,” E R Hareesh, senior scientist at Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, told TNIE. 

“So it is advised that the leaves and hulls should be left in the sun for some time before it is given to the cows. When the cells within the plant break down, two chemicals, cyanogen and linamarin, are formed. They along with linamarase enzymes form acetone cyanohydrin.

In the presence of another enzyme hydroxynitrile lyase it divides and forms hydrogen cyanide and acetone. When the leaves or the hull is left in the sun the cyanide vaporises,” he said.Scientists also point to the possibility of bacterial infection in the cows through the foods they eat. 

