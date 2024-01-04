Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hosts New Year lunch

The customary annual lunch saw LDF ministers including Saji Cherian, LDF allies, bishops including Cardinal Baselios Cleemis attending the lunch.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeting a man dressed up as Santa Claus after the Christmas and New Year lunch for bishops of various churches in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Archbishop Baselios

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a Christmas and New Year lunch at Hotel Mascot here which was attended by people from all walks of life. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was not invited to the event. The Opposition boycotted the event in protest against the LDF government’s high-handedness and style of functioning. But IUML’s Rajya Sabha MP A P Abdul Vahab attended the event.  

The customary annual lunch saw LDF ministers including Saji Cherian, LDF allies, bishops including Cardinal Baselios Cleemis attending the lunch. On Tuesday, Cardinal Cleemis had taken a firm stance, declaring that he would not collaborate with the government unless Saji Cherian retracted his controversial statement against bishops.    

