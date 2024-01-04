Home States Kerala

Kerala Cooperative Service Exam Board registration for exams through online mode

Registration can be done by paying the fee through Union Bank of India (UBI) payment gateway. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Cooperative Service Examination Board has commenced examination registration through online mode. Registration can be done by paying the fee through Union Bank of India (UBI) payment gateway. All exams conducted by Kerala State Cooperative Service Examination Board can now be registered through the board’s payment gateway.

This is the first time the board has introduced an online mode of application. Kerala State Cooperative Service Examination Board chairman S U Rajiv handed over the MoU to Union Bank of India zonal head Renu Nair.

