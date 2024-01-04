Kerala Mahila Morcha president Nivedida steals the show at women’s conference 

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: From being a BJP worker whose candidature was rejected for the last assembly election in Guruvayur, Mahila Morcha state president Nivedida Subramanian has risen to the status of a prominent leader of the BJP with the successful conduct of the Mahila Sangamam in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Clad in a yellow and green saree, a woman with a graceful smile could be spotted sharing space, alongside the important figures of the BJP state leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the road show. Though Nivedida is a familiar face for BJP followers and the people in Guruvayur, the Mahila Sangamam could well change the canvas, propelling her to a leadership role with influence among women.

The BJP had announced the gathering of 2 lakh women as part of the Mahila Sangamam organised by the Mahila Morcha. And the Thekkinkad Maidan was filled with thousands of women. Many women even stood outside, on the roadside, to greet the PM. In the 2021 assembly elections, Nivedida’s nomination was rejected as she could not enclose the BJP state president’s letter with the application.

Her mother was jailed during the Emergency, and Nivedida, at the age of three, had spent around two months in jail with her mother.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR: From being a BJP worker whose candidature was rejected for the last assembly election in Guruvayur, Mahila Morcha state president Nivedida Subramanian has risen to the status of a prominent leader of the BJP with the successful conduct of the Mahila Sangamam in Thrissur on Wednesday. Clad in a yellow and green saree, a woman with a graceful smile could be spotted sharing space, alongside the important figures of the BJP state leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the road show. Though Nivedida is a familiar face for BJP followers and the people in Guruvayur, the Mahila Sangamam could well change the canvas, propelling her to a leadership role with influence among women. The BJP had announced the gathering of 2 lakh women as part of the Mahila Sangamam organised by the Mahila Morcha. And the Thekkinkad Maidan was filled with thousands of women. Many women even stood outside, on the roadside, to greet the PM. In the 2021 assembly elections, Nivedida’s nomination was rejected as she could not enclose the BJP state president’s letter with the application. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her mother was jailed during the Emergency, and Nivedida, at the age of three, had spent around two months in jail with her mother. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp