Kerala: No politics in bishops attending PM’s Christmas celebrations, says Orthodox Church

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The controversy surrounding Minister Saji Cherian’s criticism of bishops for participating in the Christmas celebrations hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows no signs of abating as the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the remarks.

Addressing reporters in Kottayam on Wednesday, Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, the metropolitan of the Kottayam diocese of the Orthodox Church, emphasised that any statement made without a proper understanding of the Christian community reflects the ignorance of the person making it.

He further stated that the Malankara Church maintains a stance of attending functions hosted by both the Union and state governments, if invited.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOTTAYAM: The controversy surrounding Minister Saji Cherian’s criticism of bishops for participating in the Christmas celebrations hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows no signs of abating as the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the remarks. Addressing reporters in Kottayam on Wednesday, Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, the metropolitan of the Kottayam diocese of the Orthodox Church, emphasised that any statement made without a proper understanding of the Christian community reflects the ignorance of the person making it. He further stated that the Malankara Church maintains a stance of attending functions hosted by both the Union and state governments, if invited. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp