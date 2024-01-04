Home States Kerala

Kerala: No politics in bishops attending PM’s Christmas celebrations, says Orthodox Church

He further stated that the Malankara Church maintains a stance of attending functions hosted by both the Union and state governments, if invited. 

Published: 04th January 2024 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The controversy surrounding Minister Saji Cherian’s criticism of bishops for participating in the Christmas celebrations hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows no signs of abating as the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the remarks.

Addressing reporters in Kottayam on Wednesday, Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, the metropolitan of the Kottayam diocese of the Orthodox Church, emphasised that any statement made without a proper understanding of the Christian community reflects the ignorance of the person making it.

He further stated that the Malankara Church maintains a stance of attending functions hosted by both the Union and state governments, if invited. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orthodox Church Saji Cherian Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp