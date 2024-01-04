Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march towards venue where PM Modi kickstarted LS poll campaign

By PTI

THRISSUR: Workers of the Youth Congress and KSU staged a march towards Thekkinkadu Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of women a day ago, protesting the cutting of branches of a banyan tree near the venue.

The BJP workers countered the Youth Congress-Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists' march, intensifying the already charged atmosphere.

Congress sources said the protest was in response to the cutting of branches of the banyan tree near the venue, undertaken as part of security measures for Modi's programme here on Wednesday. The BJP alleged that the Youth Congress and KSU workers had brought cow dung to sprinkle it at the venue where Modi had spoken, sparking tension.

The situation escalated to a point where a significant number of police personnel were deployed at the spot. The police had to use force to disperse the two groups and restore order in the area.

As the tensions among both parties escalated, the police arrested the protesting Youth Congress workers to bring the situation under control.

According to media reports, BJP Thrissur district President KK Aneesh alleged that TN Prathapan, the Congress MP from Thrissur constituency and police officials conspired to let the protest happen.

“We won't let anyone trespass into our venue. We obtained permission to conduct the programme here. If any Youth Congress worker dared to spray cow dung water in BJP's venue, TN Prathapan would face its consequences. We will dung him in cow dung water," Onmanorama reported quoting Aneesh.

The Youth Congress workers alleged that the BJP activists had arrived there armed with sticks, intending to attack them.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

