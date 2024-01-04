‘Modi’s guarantee’: Thousands of women throng at PM's Thrissur rally; BJP kick starts LS poll campaign

Arun M By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Casting a spell on thousands who thronged the Swaraj Round and Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi practically kick-started the BJP’s campaign in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections.

Harping on BJP’s catchword for the election, ‘Modi’s guarantee’ (he repeated the phrase 17 times in his speech), the PM listed out various schemes implemented by his government for women, and lashed out at both Congress and CPM.

BJP’s poll strategy of banking on Modi’s charisma and the party’s steely resolve to make a strong electoral impact in the state was in full display at the event, ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam’ (Women Power with PM Modi).

As the PM entered the venue, thousands of women showered saffron and yellow marigold petals on his path.

In an atmosphere charged with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, the PM began his speech in Malayalam, “Keralathile ente ammamare sahodarimare’ (my mothers & sisters of Kerala).

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he highlighted 10 crore Ujwala LPG connections, drinking water connection to 11 crore families, construction of toilets for 12 crore families and Janaushadhi Suvidha sanitary napkin project. Modi said his government has fulfilled all the promises made to empower women in the country. He highlighted various schemes implemented by the Union government for the women, including 60 lakh bank accounts for women in Kerala, `30 crore Mudra loans, and 26-week maternity leave.

Holding the Congress and Left parties responsible for delaying the Women’s Reservation Bill, he said the BJP ensured passage of the legislation that would empower women. “Regrettably, after independence, the leftist Congress government undermined the strength of our women...The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment,” he said.

Modi said he had guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women, and fulfilled it with sincerity.

He also assured the Christian community of the BJP’s commitment to ensure their welfare. The party treats all religions equal, and that explains its success in the North-east, he said.

The PM hailed the contributions of A V Kuttimalu Amma, Akkamma Cherian and Rosamma Punnose in the freedom struggle. Ace athletes P T Usha and Anju Bobby George are an inspiration for everyone, he added.

In his 40-minute speech, the PM launched a scathing attack on the two leading political fronts in Kerala, the LDF and the UDF. Raking up the gold smuggling case, he said, “Everyone knows whose office was behind the gold smuggling.”

Earlier, Modi took out a roadshow from Hospital Junction to Naikkanal Junction in Swaraj Round as thousands waved and showered flowers.

BJP state president K Surendran, actor Suresh Gopi and Mahila Morcha state president Nivedida Subramanian accompanied him in his specially arranged vehicle.

STATE GOVT USING TEMPLES TO LOOT DEVOTEES: PM

The PM trained his guns on the Kerala government, accusing it of using temples and festivals as a means to loot devotees. He said lack of facilities had put pilgrims to hardship. “The INDIA bloc knows only to hurt our religious sentiments. They are turning our festivals into a mode of corruption,” he said .

THRISSUR TOPS BJP’S LS POLL AGENDA IN STATE

Wednesday’s event was a clear indication that the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency is on top of BJP’s agenda in Kerala. And though the PM did not mention Suresh Gopi by name, the actor-politician was among the three leaders who accompanied Modi in his open vehicle during the roadshow .

STAR-STUDDED GUEST LIST

Actor Shobana, conservationist Sosamma Iype, pensioner Mariyakutty, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, cricketer Minnu Mani, businesswoman Beena Kannan, and IOA president P T Usha were seated in the front row at the event, as was Suresh Gopi, BJP’s prospective candidate for Thrissur LS seat

