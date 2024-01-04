Student-friendly reforms planned in state varsities in Kerala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, university students in the state will be furnished results within 30 days of the completion of the examination and issued degree certificates in another 30 days. The government is set to make necessary amendments to the respective Acts governing the universities and a Bill to this effect is likely to be introduced in the assembly in the upcoming session.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu confirmed that Acts of 10 state universities will be amended in the first phase followed by four other varsities. “The amendments are aimed at implementing some of the key recommendations of three separate commissions appointed by the government to suggest reforms in the higher education sector,” she told TNIE.

Provisions similar to the Right to Service Act will be reportedly incorporated in the Acts of various universities making it mandatory for them to issue marklists and certificates within the stipulated time.

Executive council to take decisions on key academic matters in varsities

The amendment will also prescribe action against officials concerned in case there is any delay in the process. “In universities where the Senate awards the degree, the role will be transferred to the Syndicate through the amendment. The reason being that the Syndicate, a smaller body, meets frequently to take decisions on important matters unlike the Senate that meets usually once in four months,” said a senior official involved in preparing the draft amendment bill.

Another proposed amendment is the creation of an ‘executive council’, comprising one-tenth of the members of the academic council, to decide on key academic matters. The academic council in most universities meets twice a year and there are widespread complaints that many important academic matters that need its approval are delayed for months.

“The executive council, which will have full rights of the academic council, will meet twice a month to make key decisions. These decisions will be ratified later by the academic council,” the official said.

The need for an executive council has become crucial as varsities move to the four-year degree programme with credit transfer options from the upcoming academic year.

The move will ultimately benefit students as hundreds of applications before the university regarding eligibility and credit transfer can be easily disposed of by the new body. At present, such matters are decided by the academic council only twice a year. Also, with 20% of the syllabus to be in ‘flexi-mode,’ the executive council will have an important role to play.

The creation of a research council in universities is another reform the government is planning to introduce. This is aimed at ensuring the speedy disposal of matters exclusively concerning research and collaboration with other universities.

The university laws will also be amended to strengthen the role of the statutory finance committee. The panel will meet once in two months and closely scrutinise the income and expenditure of varsities.

WHAT’S PROPOSED

Issuance of degree certificates within 60 days of completion of the examination Executive council to take decisions speedily on behalf of the academic council. Research council to cut through red tape and decide on all research matters. More powers for the finance committee to scrutinise the accounts periodically

