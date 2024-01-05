Church-LDF standoff puts KC(M) in a fix as Lok Sabha polls draw near

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the continuous stand-off between the Church and the LDF government on various issues has put the Kerala Congress(M) in a predicament. Given that the Christian communities constitute a significant portion of KC(M)’s vote base, particularly in Central Travancore, the stand taken by the LDF holds immense importance for the regional party. Unfortunately, the LDF’s stance and the remarks made by its senior leaders frequently lead to confrontations with the Church.

A source said the Church, particularly the Roman Catholic sect, is highly dissatisfied with KC(M)’s role in addressing their concerns. These concerns encompass issues such as the plummeting prices of rubber and other agricultural products, as well as the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks. To make matters worse, KC (M) found itself in an uncomfortable situation when Minister Saji Cherian launched a scathing attack on bishops for attending a Christmas reception hosted by the Prime Minister. Although KC (M) was compelled to speak out against Saji Cherian’s abrasive remarks, it lacked the power to quell the Church’s anger. “KC(M) is in a difficult position, with its hands tied. While Minister Roshy Augustine cautiously responded to Saji Cherian’s comments, party chairman Jose K Mani waited for Cherian to retract the controversial parts of his statement before responding,” said a Church source.

Furthermore, the Church believes that under the leadership of Jose K Mani, KC(M) has failed to support them in the same way as during the tenure of K M Mani. According to Church sources, for the Church to trust KC (M), it must take a firm stance on farmers’ issues. “The farmers are currently facing numerous challenges, including a decline in the prices of rubber and agricultural products, which has put them in a difficult situation. As a result, their debts have increased and there has been a rise in farmer suicides.

Additionally, the frequent occurrence of wild animal attacks on forest fringes has become a common occurrence. Regrettably, KC (M) has failed to take a strong stance on any of these issues and offer support to the farmers,” they said. Meanwhile, KC(M) remains hopeful that the Church’s dissatisfaction with the LDF will not adversely impact its political prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, given the current political climate. KC (M) is highly likely to get the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat in the LDF and the party exudes confidence that it will be able to retain the seat.

“As a party dedicated to the welfare of farmers, we have consistently addressed their concerns. In the matter of the forest buffer zone issue, KC(M) diligently prepared a comprehensive report and actively intervened to ensure that a manual survey was conducted before the government submitted its report to the empowered committee. Moreover, in response to incidents of wild animal attacks, KC (M) has raised the matter in Parliament and called for amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act. KC (M) has the support of all sections including farmers, the Church and others,” said Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and KC (M) vice-chairman.

On the rubber price issue, KC (M) firmly believes that the government will raise the base price of sheet rubber under the Rubber Price Incentive Scheme (RPIS) from Rs 170 per kg to at least Rs 190 per kg before the announcement of LS polls.

