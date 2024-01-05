Islamic leader booked for his controversial remark on women in Kerala

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Months after Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama leader Mukkam Umar Faizi allegedly remarked that women who do not wear headscarves "are of questionable character", Kerala Police has booked a case against him.

During a television programme, Faizi had allegedly made comments about women who do not wear the 'thattam' (headscarf worn by Muslim ladies in Kerala) and it triggered a widespread controversy in the state as a large number of women leaders and activists came out against it.

The Samastha leader had allegedly said women who do not wear hijab are of questionable character.

Nadakkavu Police here registered the case on Thursday based on a complaint filed by social activist V P Zuhara two months ago.

Marking a strong protest against Faizi's remarks, Zuhara had publicly removed her headscarf on a stage last October.

"The case was registered on Thursday under IPC Sections 295A and 298," a police officer said.

While 295A refers to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, IPC 298 deals with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person.

ALSO READ | Kerala: CPM in damage control mode over hijab remark

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Months after Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama leader Mukkam Umar Faizi allegedly remarked that women who do not wear headscarves "are of questionable character", Kerala Police has booked a case against him. During a television programme, Faizi had allegedly made comments about women who do not wear the 'thattam' (headscarf worn by Muslim ladies in Kerala) and it triggered a widespread controversy in the state as a large number of women leaders and activists came out against it. The Samastha leader had allegedly said women who do not wear hijab are of questionable character.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nadakkavu Police here registered the case on Thursday based on a complaint filed by social activist V P Zuhara two months ago. Marking a strong protest against Faizi's remarks, Zuhara had publicly removed her headscarf on a stage last October. "The case was registered on Thursday under IPC Sections 295A and 298," a police officer said. While 295A refers to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, IPC 298 deals with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person. ALSO READ | Kerala: CPM in damage control mode over hijab remark Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp