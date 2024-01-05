Kanjirappally Syro-Malabar Archdiocese denied status of ‘institution of public nature’

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could have far-reaching political implications, especially in the wake of strained relations between the Catholic Church and the LDF government, the revenue department has rejected a request of the Kanjirappally Syro-Malabar archdiocese to certify it as a ‘religious institution of a public nature’ under the Kerala Land Reforms Act. This has raised eyebrows even in Left circles.

The archdiocese first approached the Pinarayi Vijayan government on October 17, 2019. In a letter, it requested that it be declared a religious institution of public nature under section 98 A of the Act. However, the revenue department rejected the request. The diocese then approached the High Court, which asked the state government to hear the party in person before arriving at a decision.

On November 16, 2023, revenue officials held a hearing. The diocese was represented by its advocate. Government officials presented the report of the land board secretary. The government had informed the diocese authorities that as per the Act, the government could intervene only if any question arises as to whether an institution is an institution of a public nature for religious and charitable purposes maintained by a religious denomination or any section thereof.

Then the government could decide the status and that would be final. However, the Act does not empower the government to certify any religious sect or their denomination as a religious and philanthropic institution of a public nature.

Although the diocesan advocate pointed out that the government had already certified their parent institution, the Changanassery archdiocese, a religious and philanthropic institution of public nature, government officials in a surprise clarification, said that that had been a wrong decision.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the decision to reject the archdiocese’s request even surprised the office of the revenue minister. “The matter hasn’t come to the notice of the minister’s office so far. We will have a detailed look when it does,” sources told TNIE. “The government is wary that the decision will backfire against the backdrop of its strained relationship with the Church,” he said.

“Section 81 of the Act offers an exemption on the land ceiling. The government had exempted institutions before the 1970 Land Ceiling Act was enacted. Following that, the government took decisions on individual cases. If a religious denomination as a whole is declared as a religious and philanthropic institution, it would in effect allow them to hold land without any ceiling. Similarly, institutions run by religious denominations are also exempted from land ceilings for a specific purpose. Under the Kerala Land Reforms Act, land given for a particular purpose should not be used for any other purpose. We suspect an attempt was made to violate norms and use property for other purposes,” revenue officials clarified.

