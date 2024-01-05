Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor signs ordinance amending state GST law on gambling 

The ordinance includes provisions to remove some of the ambiguities in the existing GST law with regard to betting for money. 

Published: 05th January 2024 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the ongoing tussle between Raj Bhavan and the Left government in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday signed an ordinance amending the state GST law with regard to gambling.

Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that Khan has signed the ordinance.

The ordinance was promulgated by the state government after the 50th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting had fixed 28 per cent GST on gambling at casinos, horse racing and online gaming and had also decided that the tax should be levied on the face value of the bet.

Subsequently, the central government had notified the amendment to the GST Act.

The amendments were made in the state GST law in accordance with that, the state government had earlier said.

The ordinance includes provisions to remove some of the ambiguities in the existing GST law with regard to betting for money including online gaming, betting at casinos and horse racing, the government had earlier said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala governor GST Laws Arif Muhammed Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp