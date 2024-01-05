Kerala priest who joined BJP removed from church positions 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has removed Fr Shaiju Kurian as secretary of its Nilakkal Diocese days after the priest accepted membership in the BJP from the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. As per the Church spokesperson, Fr Shaiju has been removed from all the posts that he held in the church.

According to the church spokesperson, the decision was made after the Diocesan council received many complaints from the laity.

"The council has decided to appoint a commission to investigate the matter and submit a report within two months. For the period of investigation, Fr Shaiju will be removed from all the posts that he holds in the diocese," said the spokesperson.

Also, action has been initiated against Fr Dr Mathew Vazhakunnathu for indiscipline. "Instead of making an official complaint before the church authorities regarding the issue, the priest had made allegations on television channels. An explanation has been sought from him regarding his actions," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson made it clear that the decisions have nothing to do with the ongoing political discussions, added the spokesperson. Besides being the secretary of the Nilakkal Diocese, Fr Shaiju also held a top post in the Sunday School.

However, Fr. Shaiju claims that he has taken leave, and it is natural to step down from his posts while on leave. He also claimed that diocese council took the decision as per his request.

A few days ago, a group of laity had staged a protest in front of the Nilakkal Diocese Bishop's house against Fr Shaiju. The protesters had demanded the priest be relieved from all his posts.

The protestors had made it clear that though they were not against priests joining political parties, it was unacceptable for someone holding a high post in the church to do so.

Fr. Shaiju Kurian accepted BJP membership from Union Minister V. Muraleedharan during the Christmas celebration organized by the NDA in Pathanamthitta. Additionally, around 47 Christian families have also joined the saffron party.

