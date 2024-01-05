Home States Kerala

Mangalam kali sets the stage for Kalolsavam tryst with tribal art

Mangalam kali, also known as kalyanakali, is performed in circle formation during Mavilar and Malavettuvar community weddings.

Published: 05th January 2024

The students of Mannar NSB HSS, Alappuzha, perform group dance at the fest. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: For Anjana, a student of Kasaragod GMR HSS Girls School, the 62nd Kalolsavam will forever be etched in memory. Mangalam kali, a traditional tribal dance, was showcased at this year’s event for the first time, in what was a ground-breaking moment for the Plus-II student and her 14 classmates from a tribal community in the district.  

“Our stage performance and journey from Kasaragod to Kollam have all been wonderful experiences. These last few weeks have been the best ever of our lives,’’ an exuberant Anjana told TNIE.

Mangalam kali was performed at the festival as part of efforts to endorse and support tribal art forms. Tribal Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan witnessed a performance of the students in Kasaragod last year and personally invited them to the Kalolsavam.

“The minister was so impressed that he invited us to perform at the Kalolsavam. The students practised hard for months. All of them belong to the tribal community and are well-versed in Mangalam Kali. But you need a certain rigour and diligence to perform in front of large crowds,’’ said Dhaniya, a teacher of GMR HSS.

Mangalam kali, also known as kalyanakali, is performed in circle formation during Mavilar and Malavettuvar community weddings.

“We are happy that the art form has received the support of the government and the public,’’ said Rajeev, trainer. The state government is considering the inclusion of tribal art as a distinct competition category from next year’s Kalolsavam.

The 62nd edition of the State School Arts Festival began in Kollam on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fest at Asramam Maidan, the main venue of the event. A total of 239 events, which also include competitions in Sanskrit and Arabic, will be held across 24 venues.

POINTS TALLY

Thrissur: 124
Kozhikode: 124
Kannur: 119
Kollam: 116
Palakkad: 113
Malappuram: 112
Ernakulam: 108
Kasaragod: 106
Alappuzha: 104
Kottayam: 103
T’Puram: 100
Wayanad: 99
Pathanamthitta: 90
Idukki: 85

