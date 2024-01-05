Home States Kerala

Young Wayanad farmer ends life over debt trap

After a postmortem examination, Anil K K's funeral was held at St George Forane Church, Kallodi, on Thursday.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:14 AM

Anil K K. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  Financial crisis drove yet another farmer to suicide in the state, this time in Wayanad. Anil K K, 32, a native of Ellumannam in Wayanad’s Edavaka grama panchayat, was found hanging in his house around 11 pm on Wednesday. His family members said Anil, who cultivated bananas and paddy and was also engaged in dairy farming, owed Rs 5 lakh to banks and some individuals. According to them, he allegedly took the extreme step after facing losses.

Ward member George Padakoottil, Anil’s neighbour, said Anil had borrowed around Rs 4 lakh from various banks for agricultural purposes. “He borrowed Rs 50,000 from a resident to plough his 6-acre land to cultivate paddy. Last year, the 4,000 banana plants that he planted after investing lakhs of rupees were destroyed. Anil had hoped to repay the banks with this year’s paddy harvest. However, the yield was below expectations.” George said Anil was unmarried and lived with his parents Kurien and Molly and younger brother Thomas. 

Thomas said Anil was worried about how to repay the debtors, who had started demanding their money back. “He had taken Rs 1.5 lakh as a loan from Syndicate Bank for agricultural purposes and Rs 1 lakh from a cooperative bank for dairy farming,” he said.

The Mananthavady police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe. Their preliminary finding is that Anil ended his life owing to the financial crisis, said Mananthavady SHO Abdul Kharim M M. “The exact reasons can be confirmed only after a thorough probe,” he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

