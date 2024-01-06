Home States Kerala

Art fests make students self-confident to face challenges in life: Veena George

Veena’s initiation into the world of arts festivals began with classical dance when she was in the third grade.

Published: 06th January 2024 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Veena George performing in the State Arts Fest in 1992. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  When the State School Arts Festival in Kollam evokes a range of emotions and memories for the young participants, the memories of a similar festival held three decades back are still fresh in the mind of Health Minister Veena George. She was one of the talents noticed in the state school arts festival held in Tirur in 1992, the festival which adjudged Manju Warrier as ‘Kalathilakam’. Veena, representing Mount Bethany Higher Secondary School, Mylapra, in Pathanamthitta, won the first prize for her performance in the mono act then.

Having started at a young age and performed in various competitions up to her college days, Veena, tells the participants to enjoy every moment of the festival. She has a reason behind it. 

“Art festivals are not about getting first or second position. It gives you more than that. It prepares one to deal with challenges in life with self-confidence. So I tell children during my interaction with them not to waste an opportunity to be on the stage,” said Veena.

Veena’s initiation into the world of arts festivals began with classical dance when she was in the third grade. Over the years, she became a regular participant in various categories such as mono act, elocution, folk dance, and group dance. Later she focused more on group performances such as mime and skit to get maximum points for Government Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram.

POINTS TABLE

Kannur: 370
Palakkad: 354
Kollam: 351       
Thrissur: 350
Kozhikode: 350
Malappuram: 335 
Ernakulam: 329
Alappuzha: 316
Kasaragod: 315
Thiruvananthapuram: 314
Kottayam: 303
Wayanad: 296
Pathanamthitta: 270
Idukki: 250

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ArtVeena GeorgeKalathilakam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp