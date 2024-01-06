Congress: Why did Centre spare CM’s office?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on the gold smuggling case during his speech in Thrissur continues to create ripples in the state with Congress leadership questioning the PM as to why no follow-up actions were taken in the case.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded to know why the PM spared the chief minister’s office, which according to him, was involved in the case.

“The PM and the BJP leadership in the state should reveal why Central agencies didn’t bring the office of the chief minister under the purview of the probe. Why were no raids conducted by Central agencies? Why did the agencies wind up their investigation just before the last assembly poll? asked Satheesan.

Had the agencies taken some action, it would have affected the CPM and the Congress-led UDF would have gained, he said.

