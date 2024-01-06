Drama venue comes alive with Kollam’s passion for theatre

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kollam has a long and illustrious tradition in theatre. Besides stalwarts such as O Madhavan and Thoppil Bhasi, the district produced many playwrights who have gone unnoticed. Kollam also hosts numerous production companies, many of which have been inspired by the storied KPAC, which is based in Kayamkulam, in the neighbouring Alappuzha district. It was only fitting that the plays presented at the 62nd State School Arts Festival on Friday were top-notch.

The Sopanam auditorium venue, named ‘O Madhavan Smrithi’, was jam-packed with people of all age groups greeting the contestants with loud cheers. With all the seats taken, many in the audience were forced to stand for the entire length of the evening. The majority of plays focused on contemporary political themes. Each participant group was given 30 minutes for the performance, besides 30 minutes for stage arrangements. The very first play, Chorukku, performed by students of Government VHSS Kadirur, Kannur, received a standing ovation.

There were many noted theatre personalities in the audience. D Raghoothaman, veteran artist and co-founder of Abhinaya Theatre group, opined that participants should present plays written and produced by themselves rather than trying to impress with subjects they hardly grasp. “Most of the plays were good. However, they conveyed contemporary political and other serious themes because they were written and directed by industry veterans or professionals. It’s not the creativity of the children that is on show. The plays should have relevance for the respective age groups. This is strictly my opinion. But the performances stood out,” he noted.

Speaking of Kollam’s tryst with theatre, he said, “The fact that the plays were well received itself shows the love and affection of the people of the district for theatre. Kollam has a strong tradition of production companies, and people still love watching plays. Moreover, organisers did well to arrange a good venue,” Raghoothaman added.

Actor-turned-politician M Mukesh MLA, who visited the venues, enjoyed watching some of the plays at the venue named after his late father. He was particularly impressed by the response and reception accorded by the people of Kollam.

“I am glad that people flocked to the venue to watch the plays. Kollam has a long tradition of theatre and other cultural activities. There are large audiences at most of the venues at the Kalolsavam. In fact, it is the first time that the arts festival has been so well received, and the people here are celebrating it,” he added. On Friday, 16 Malayalam plays were staged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: Kollam has a long and illustrious tradition in theatre. Besides stalwarts such as O Madhavan and Thoppil Bhasi, the district produced many playwrights who have gone unnoticed. Kollam also hosts numerous production companies, many of which have been inspired by the storied KPAC, which is based in Kayamkulam, in the neighbouring Alappuzha district. It was only fitting that the plays presented at the 62nd State School Arts Festival on Friday were top-notch. The Sopanam auditorium venue, named ‘O Madhavan Smrithi’, was jam-packed with people of all age groups greeting the contestants with loud cheers. With all the seats taken, many in the audience were forced to stand for the entire length of the evening. The majority of plays focused on contemporary political themes. Each participant group was given 30 minutes for the performance, besides 30 minutes for stage arrangements. The very first play, Chorukku, performed by students of Government VHSS Kadirur, Kannur, received a standing ovation. There were many noted theatre personalities in the audience. D Raghoothaman, veteran artist and co-founder of Abhinaya Theatre group, opined that participants should present plays written and produced by themselves rather than trying to impress with subjects they hardly grasp. “Most of the plays were good. However, they conveyed contemporary political and other serious themes because they were written and directed by industry veterans or professionals. It’s not the creativity of the children that is on show. The plays should have relevance for the respective age groups. This is strictly my opinion. But the performances stood out,” he noted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking of Kollam’s tryst with theatre, he said, “The fact that the plays were well received itself shows the love and affection of the people of the district for theatre. Kollam has a strong tradition of production companies, and people still love watching plays. Moreover, organisers did well to arrange a good venue,” Raghoothaman added. Actor-turned-politician M Mukesh MLA, who visited the venues, enjoyed watching some of the plays at the venue named after his late father. He was particularly impressed by the response and reception accorded by the people of Kollam. “I am glad that people flocked to the venue to watch the plays. Kollam has a long tradition of theatre and other cultural activities. There are large audiences at most of the venues at the Kalolsavam. In fact, it is the first time that the arts festival has been so well received, and the people here are celebrating it,” he added. On Friday, 16 Malayalam plays were staged. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp